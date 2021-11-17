 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

By Ryan Sanders
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets (10-5) will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) on Wednesday night in hopes of bouncing back from a loss to the Warriors. The Cavs are coming off a narrow 98-92 loss at home to the Celtics where Ricky Rubio led the team with 28 points. Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nets are favored by a whopping 10 points over the Cavaliers. Brooklyn is priced at -510 on the moneyline with the Cavs at +375, and the point total is set at 206.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -10 (-110)

Even though it’s a pretty big margin, the Nets should be able to win and cover this one. The Cavs are missing some key players to injury, including their All-Star caliber center Jarrett Allen, who’s out with an illness. In addition, Evan Mobley (elbow), Collin Sexton (knee), and Lauri Markkanen (health & safety protocols) will all miss tonight’s contest. The Nets stumbled against the Warriors last night while Kevin Durant scored a season-low 19 points. It’s the first time he’s put up less than 22 all season, and should be considered a one-off rare occurrence. Expect the Nets to bounce back tonight at home.

Over/Under: Under 206.5 (-105)

The Cavs have scored less than 100 points in their last three outings, and they’ll be going up against a very tough Nets defense, which could easily keep them from hitting triple digits for a fourth straight time. Even if Brooklyn puts up a good amount over 100, this game still has a good chance of hitting the under.

