Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets (10-5) will play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) on Wednesday night in hopes of bouncing back from a loss to the Warriors. The Cavs are coming off a narrow 98-92 loss at home to the Celtics where Ricky Rubio led the team with 28 points. Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nets are favored by a whopping 10 points over the Cavaliers. Brooklyn is priced at -510 on the moneyline with the Cavs at +375, and the point total is set at 206.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -10 (-110)

Even though it’s a pretty big margin, the Nets should be able to win and cover this one. The Cavs are missing some key players to injury, including their All-Star caliber center Jarrett Allen, who’s out with an illness. In addition, Evan Mobley (elbow), Collin Sexton (knee), and Lauri Markkanen (health & safety protocols) will all miss tonight’s contest. The Nets stumbled against the Warriors last night while Kevin Durant scored a season-low 19 points. It’s the first time he’s put up less than 22 all season, and should be considered a one-off rare occurrence. Expect the Nets to bounce back tonight at home.

Over/Under: Under 206.5 (-105)

The Cavs have scored less than 100 points in their last three outings, and they’ll be going up against a very tough Nets defense, which could easily keep them from hitting triple digits for a fourth straight time. Even if Brooklyn puts up a good amount over 100, this game still has a good chance of hitting the under.

