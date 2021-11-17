Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will be under the primetime lights on ESPN at 7:30 p.m ET. The Lakers (8-7) ended their five-game homestand with an eight-point loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks (6-8) are riding a two-game losing skid, with their latest loss happening over the weekend against the Atlanta Hawks. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Lakers vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +9.5

I understand that this Lakers team has struggled without LeBron James, but to say that they are 9.5-point underdogs with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook is puzzling. The Lakers are 5-13 against the spread in their last 18 games and 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. the Bucks. However, they are 2-2 ATS when they are the underdogs this season.

When you take a look at the Bucks, they haven’t looked that great either. The defending NBA champs are 1-4 at home and missing numerous players to injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, and Jrue Holiday are playing good basketball, but they aren’t almost 10 points better than the Lakers. Milwaukee’s only win at home was on opening night against the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, they’ve lost to the Timberwolves, Spurs, Jazz, and Knicks at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games and 1-3 ATS when favored at home.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

Tonight’s game could certainly go over 221.5 total points as the Lakers’ road defense is poor, giving up 116.3 points per game. Furthermore, the total has gone over in four out of their last five games. In fact, the Lakers are 9-6 when it comes to the over, which is tied with the Hornets for the best mark. The Bucks’ over record is 4-10, which makes sense as the total has gone under in nine out of their last 11 games.

