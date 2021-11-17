Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks (9-4) take on the Phoenix Suns (10-3) at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Mavs are coming off a 111-101 win over the Denver Nuggets while the Suns Just edged out the Timberwolves 99-96 on Monday, extending their winning streak to nine straight.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are favored by 8.5 points while sitting at -380 on the moneyline. The Mavs are priced at +290 and the point total is set at 212.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -8.5 (-110)

Normally with a big margin like this one, it’d be easy to assume it’ll be a close game, pick the Mavericks to cover and be done with it. Unfortunately for Dallas, they’ll be without star Luka Doncic, who sprained his knee and ankle in the dying seconds of Monday’s win over the Nuggets. Given how hot the Suns are right now, riding a nine-game winning streak, it’s hard to imagine the game will really be that close especially when the Mavs are missing their leading scorer. Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring with 22.9 per game while Chris Paul leads in assists, averaging 10.2 on the season so far. Pick the Suns to cruise to a win and cover the spread in the process.

Over/Under: Under 212 (-105)

The Suns have one of the top offenses in the league, averaging 111 points per game so far this season. They can run up the score against any team on any given day when they get hot. The Suns also have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing an average of 93 points through their last three outings. Factor in again that Doncic won’t be on the floor tonight, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Phoenix holds Dallas to double digits.

