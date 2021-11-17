Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls (10-4) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (7-8) on Wednesday night at Moda Center in Portland. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Bulls Just took down the Lakers by 18 points on Monday as DeMar DeRozan went huge with 38 points. The Blazers edged out the Raptors by five on Monday at home and will hope for a similar result against a very good Chicago team.

DraftKings Sportsbook favors Portland by 1.5 points in this contest, pricing the Blazers at -120 on the moneyline while the Bulls are +100. The point total is set at 219.5.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +1.5 (-110)

The Bulls are on a bit of a run right now, not only winning four of their last five games, but doing it by double-digit margins, too. DeRozan has dropped 38 and 35 points in his last two games, respectively, and is averaging 26.9 points this season, fourth in the NBA. Portland may also be without Damian Lillard, who’s listed as questionable due to an abdominal injury. If he doesn’t see the floor, that’ll just open up the game even further for the Bulls to run rampant and not only win, but cover the spread as well.

Over/Under: Under 219.5 (-110)

While the Bulls just dropped 123 on the Lakers a couple days ago, the Blazers have been very good at home, going 6-1 through their first seven at Moda Center. Chicago is 6-8-0 on the over this season while Portland is 7-8-0. With both teams touting solid defenses, I’d feel okay taking the under on this one especially if the Blazers could be without one of their top scorers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.