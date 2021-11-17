Joe Flacco to start Week 11 vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets will turn to veteran Joe Flacco in Week 11, per Rich Cimini. Flacco will take over after backup Mike White threw four interceptions in Week 10 and rookie Zach Wilson continues to recover from a knee injury. Cimini mentions Flacco’s experience and the Dolphins blitz heavy defense for making the change.

White gave the team a spark, but as it is with most backups, he came back down to reality last week when the Bills took away White’s check down passes and made him throw the ball deeper than he’s capable with any consistency.

Flacco played five games with the Jets last season and played like a backup, throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions and losing all four of his starts. But, he was a capable backup and gave the team a chance against the Patriots and Chargers in his last two starts for the Jets. This probably is the best move for the team to feel like they are competing.