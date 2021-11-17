Kareem Hunt will not return from I.R. to face the Lions in Week 11

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that running back Kareem Hunt will not play on Sunday against Detroit, per Nate Ulrich. Hunt is still on injury reserved with a calf injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns might be without their two starting running backs heading into Sunday’s game against the Lions. Hunt is still on injured reserve, while Nick Chubb is still on the COVID-19 list. Therefore, it might be the D’Ernest Johnson show once again, who had a good game last week against the tough New England Patriots’ defense.

Johnson racked up 99 rushing yards on 19 carries, along with seven receptions (eight targets) for 58 yards. He also scored 22.7 fantasy points, making it the second time this season that he’s produced at least 20 fantasy points. The 25-year-old Johnson should have some success against the Detroit Lions, who allowed Najee Harris to run for 105 yards in last week’s tie.