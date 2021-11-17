Antonio Gibson gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 11

Washington Football Team starting running back Antonio Gibson was limited in practice on Wednesday due to his lingering shin injury, per ESPN’s John Keim. Gibson has been dealing with this injuries for week, but it shouldn’t stop him from playing on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Despite dealing with a nagging shin injury, Gibson had a productive performance last week against the Buccaneers. The second-year running back had 64 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns, along with two receptions for 14 yards.

He wasn’t super effective against one of the best run defenses in the NFL, but still scored a season-high 21.8 fantasy points. It was his first double-digit fantasy point performance since Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. In that game, he had 60 rushing yards, two scores, and 12 yards for 21.2 fantasy points. The former Memphis running back will look to have another solid outing against the Carolina Panthers.