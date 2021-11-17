Terry McLaurin gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 11

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin was limited in practice with a shoulder injury Wednesday, per ESPN’s John Keim. McLaurin suffered a collarbone injury in last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

McLaurin suffered the injury in the second quarter against Tampa Bay. However, the third-year wideout did return to the field and finished with six receptions (eight targets) for 56 yards. Even though he did not score a touchdown, McLaurin still scored 11.9 fantasy points.

This season, the former Ohio State wide receiver has 49 receptions (84 targets) for 632 yards and four touchdowns. Washington will need their No. 1 receiver when they play the Carolina Panthers Sunday. The Panthers’ defense has only allowed 17.8 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. However, if McLaurin does not play or is somehow limited on Sunday, we should expect to see the running backs more involved in the passing game.