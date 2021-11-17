 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chris Carson “not progressing” like team had hoped for Week 11

We break down the news that Carson continues to be hindered by neck injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings
Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks got Russell Wilson back for Week 10 but failed to put a single point on the scoreboard in a loss to the Packers. Seattle hopes to get back on track in a NFC West division showdown with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. It doesn’t seem like Chris Carson will be a part of Seattle’s gameplan Sunday, as the running back is still dealing with a neck injury.

Fantasy football implications

Carson has been sidelined for a while now, with Seahawks fans and fantasy managers having to use backup options for weeks. It doesn’t seem like the running back is any closer to suiting up, so Alex Collins will likely get another week to headline the Seattle backfield. This Seahawks offense is concerning after getting shut out in Green Bay, so proceed with caution surrounding the running back situation here. This could be a big comeback week for Wilson and company, or it could further dampen the mood in Seattle.

