Chase Claypool gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool was limited at practice on Wednesday, per Dale Lolley. Claypool did not play in last week’s game against the Detroit Lions due to a toe injury.

Fantasy football implications

Claypool suffered a toe injury after the Steelers’ Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears. The young wide receiver was considered week-to-week with the injury and did not play in last week’s contest against the Lions.

Without Claypool, Pittsburgh gave extra offensive snaps to James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Washington had two receptions (six targets) for 15 yards and a touchdown. He also played a season-high 87% of offensive snaps. McCloud racked up nine receptions (12 targets) for 63 yards and played 70% of offensive snaps. If Claypool cannot go this week or is limited, then we should see both Washington and McCloud play an integral role in the Steelers’ offense against the Los Angles Chargers.