Nick Chubb still on COVID-19 list, status uncertain for Week 11

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that star running back Nick Chubb is still on the COVID-19 list and uncertain to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, per Nate Ulrich.

Fantasy football implications

Chubb missed last week’s game against the New England Patriots as he tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns were also without Kareem Hunt, which meant that D’Ernest Johnson got the start at running back. Johnson was one of the lone bright spots for the Browns as he had 99 rushing yards on 19 carries, along with seven receptions for 58 yards.

If Chubb cannot play on Sunday, then Johnson will likely get his third start of the season against the Lions. In his first two starts against the Broncos and Patriots, the 25-year-old running back scored 20-plus fantasy points. The Lions’ defense struggled last week against rookie running back Najee Harris, who had over 100 yards on the ground.