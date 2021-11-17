Alvin Kamara participating in practice on Wednesday for Week 11

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was present and participating during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice, per Nick Underhill. Kamara did not play in last week’s game against Tennessee because of a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Saints were without Kamara last week, who missed his first regular season game since Week 17 of the 2020 season. New Orleans opted to start Mark Ingram in his place, who had 47 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, along with four receptions (seven targets) for 61 yards.

New Orleans would love to get Kamara back for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. The Eagles’ defense has not been great at stopping the run, allowing 117.3 rushing yards per game and 11 rushing touchdowns this season. Before he went down with a knee injury, Kamara had 50 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards and a touchdown two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.