 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Donovan Peoples-Jones limps out of Wednesday’s practice for Week 11

We break down the news that Peoples-Jones suffered an injury in practice.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Donovan Peoples-Jones of the Cleveland Browns catches the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with a lot of injuries across the board, and it appears they’re still coming for a team desperately needing a win after a tough Week 10 showing against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones appeared to suffer an injury in practice Wednesday and sat out the rest of the session.

Fantasy football implications

Given Cleveland’s focus on running the football, Peoples-Jones’ injury isn’t a major blow for a large portion of fantasy managers. However, Peoples-Jones does have the home run ability and that can mean high upside for managers. With Odell Beckham Jr. gone, Peoples-Jones was going to see an uptick in opportunities and the Lions present a favorable matchup in Week 11. The receiver still has two days to show this isn’t a serious injury, although the Browns might proceed with caution given the injury situation with the roster overall. It’ll be important to monitor this situation in the coming days.

More From DraftKings Nation