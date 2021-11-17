Donovan Peoples-Jones limps out of Wednesday’s practice for Week 11

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with a lot of injuries across the board, and it appears they’re still coming for a team desperately needing a win after a tough Week 10 showing against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones appeared to suffer an injury in practice Wednesday and sat out the rest of the session.

#Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones started limping after running route and stopped practicing during early portion open to reporters. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 17, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Given Cleveland’s focus on running the football, Peoples-Jones’ injury isn’t a major blow for a large portion of fantasy managers. However, Peoples-Jones does have the home run ability and that can mean high upside for managers. With Odell Beckham Jr. gone, Peoples-Jones was going to see an uptick in opportunities and the Lions present a favorable matchup in Week 11. The receiver still has two days to show this isn’t a serious injury, although the Browns might proceed with caution given the injury situation with the roster overall. It’ll be important to monitor this situation in the coming days.