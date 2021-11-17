Jarvis Landry not practicing on Wednesday for Week 11

Injuries continue to mount for the Cleveland Browns as they hope to bounce back in Week 11 after a disappointing Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is a key cog in this offense, did not suit up for Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game.

Browns pre-practice participation report: Not practicing -- Myles Garrett (personal matter), Baker Mayfield (left shoulder, foot, knee), AJ Green (concussion), Troy Hill (neck), Jarvis Landry (knee), Anthony Schwartz (concussion). — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 17, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Landry has seen five targets in back-to-back games, so his role in this offense continues to be diminished due to the run game. Cleveland has been trying to take the ball out of Baker Mayfield’s hands more but the Browns will eventually need the quarterback to make big throws. That means Landry will likely be the target on short and intermediate throws in situations where Cleveland cannot rely on the run game. Fantasy managers banking on Landry playing should probably look for receivers in better offenses that pass more going forward. That being said, the matchup with Detroit is favorable for Landry should managers retain the receiver.