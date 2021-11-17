Aaron Rodgers not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 11 with toe injury

Update: Rodgers said Wednesday was a rehab day for his toe injury, not a veteran’s rest day. Adams appeared to get the day off as a vet but Rodgers was actually getting treatment for his toe issue. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week.

The Green Bay Packers hope to keep their winning ways going in Week 11 when they meet NFC North division rivals in the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers is back in the mix for the Packers after a stint with COVID, although he is also dealing with a toe injury. Rodgers and top receiver Davante Adams were not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 11.

Could be the toe injury or could be a rest day, but no sign of Aaron Rodgers at practice.



No sign of David Bakhtiari, either.



A couple others not practicing but present: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard.



Other DNPs: Jones, M. Taylor.



Rodgers still scheduled to talk today. pic.twitter.com/RSnM4lOOlZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 17, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This feels like a veteran’s rest day, given the other names not participating in practice. Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury and he did say the toe was paining a bit, so his status might be worth monitoring. Adams, who was also sidelined due to COVID, appears to be given a rest day as part of a maintenance program. Both players are instrumental for fantasy managers, especially against a Minnesota defense that has problems historically stopping them. Managers can expect both players to be ready to go Sunday barring any new developments over the next few days.