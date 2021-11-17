James Robinson not practicing on Wednesday for Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. Robinson was dealing with a heel injury the last couple weeks, but the knee is new. The good news is that it doesn’t sound like something that will keep him out this week if NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is correct.

A new knee issue for #Jaguars RB James Robinson, though it seems minor and mostly precautionary. https://t.co/eXJSUvEWVW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021

Robinson continues to play well when healthy, as he’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry and has six rushing touchdowns on a two-win team. Carlos Hyde is his backup and would receiver the bulk of the work like when he saw 22 touches when Robinson was out two weeks ago.

Fantasy football implications

The Jaguars face a 49ers defense that played great against the Rams, but awful the week before against the Cardinals. They are giving up just 3.88 yards per carry to running backs, but do rank 19th in PPR points allowed to running backs this season. Robinson remains a must start anytime he is healthy though.