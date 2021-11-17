D’Andre Swift limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a shoulder injury

The Detroit Lions are not going to go 0-17 after finishing last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a tie, but the winless mark is still on the table. Detroit will hope to finally get in the win column in Week 11 when it faces the Cleveland Browns. Running back D’Andre Swift, who is a key offensive player for the Lions, is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

Swift has held an injury designation for every game this season, ultimately suiting up for each contest. However, the shoulder injury is something new so it is worth monitoring throughout the week. The Lions also have a short Week 12 due to the Thanksgiving game, so there’s a chance Swift will see a reduced workload Sunday. If Jamaal Williams can go, expect the Lions to manage Swift’s touches. Fantasy managers should not be worried about Swift’s availability for now unless there’s negative news in the next two days.