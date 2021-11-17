Allen Robinson misses Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 11 vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears come out of the bye week hoping to grab a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Allen Robinson, Chicago’s top wide receiver, was not practicing Wednesday as he continues to work through a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

Robinson had the bye week, so this could be an additional rest day for the receiver. The hamstring injury has been lingering for Robinson though, so his status is worth monitoring for the rest of the week. Managers who backed Robinson have been frustrated this season, often looking elsewhere for better receiver options. With Justin Fields set to finish out the season as the starter, there’s a chance Robinson has some big outings going forward. The Ravens are a decent matchup for the Bears, largely due to some injuries in the secondary for Baltimore. Robinson has the chance to make a big impression out of the bye week, assuming he logs enough practices to suit up without an injury designation.