Stephen Curry questionable to play Thursday vs. Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry is on the injury report for Thursday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers with a hip problem. Curry dropped 37 points on the Brooklyn Nets in a blowout win on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. Curry went down after being called for a blocking foul and got up slowly in the second half. He stayed in the game and was fine, but this could be a good spot to get him some rest. Andre Iguodala is already ruled out due to a hip injury of his own.

Curry’s 37-point performance helped the Warriors improve to 12-2 on the season, the best record in the NBA entering Wednesday night. Curry became an even bigger betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win NBA MVP this season, jumping up to +275 after beating Kevin Durant (+475). This injury hopefully isn’t anything serious and Curry will be fine in a game or two. He could also end up playing Thursday and this is nothing. Either way, it’s Curry and it’s notable.

Fantasy basketball impact

If Curry is sidelined for the game, it’s a big jump for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole on Thursday’s short slate. Both will be chalky plays with Poole likely being the more appealing option. Damion Lee, Otto Porter Jr. and even Gary Payton II should get additional minutes if Curry and Iggy are both sidelined. Lee and Porter played well off the bench against the Nets. GPII even got more run than you’d think. With the Cavaliers shorthanded, the Dubs could go up big with or without Curry, which is favorable for NBA DFS for the reserves.