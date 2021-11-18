Antonio Brown has a long way to go with an ankle injury before returning to field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown still has “got a long way to go” as he continues to rehab from his ankle injury, per Josina Anderson. Brown has not played since Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles and once again did not practice to start Week 11 prep.

Fantasy football implications

As the Buccaneers continue to wait and see when Brown will return, they will look to fill his void with a multitude of options. In last week’s loss to the Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay got second-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson and rookie wideout Jaelon Darden involved in the action. Johnson had three receptions (five targets) for 17 yards and Darden had a 29-yard reception and two targets.

Along with Johnson and Darden, veteran running back Giovani Bernard had a four-yard catch and three targets. We should expect to see Johnson and Darden on the field against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin getting a lot of attention from the Giants’ defense, it could open up some things for other players on the field.