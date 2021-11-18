Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The tight end position is more important now than it ever has been in the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons use two on a regular basis to provide a spark to their offense.

When they take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football this week, Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst will be on full display in the passing game. But what should you do with each of them if they’re on your fantasy roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Hurst has been a solid role player for Atlanta this season, but he doesn’t provide much from a fantasy perspective. His high-target mark on the season is five, and he’s only gotten that many once. He’s also yet to get more than 40 total yards in a game and has also scored just one touchdown all season.

Pitts on the other hand is the team’s leading pass-catcher. He has only one game with less than six targets and has seen a target-share increase as the season has moved on. Though he has just one touchdown on the season, he has two games of over 100 yards receiving and hasn’t had less than 50 yards receiving since Week 3.

But the New England defense is ranked second-best in the NFL in terms of limiting production from tight ends, with an average of just 7.65 points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurst is an easy choice, sit him.

Sitting Pitts is a bit more challenging. The Patriots defense against tight ends is stellar, but Pitts has become one of the top weapons on Atlanta’s offense during his rookie season. Can’t leave somebody like that on the bench.

Start him.