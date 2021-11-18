Mac Jones start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had one of his best performances on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He’ll look to carry that momentum into Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

The rookie quarterback picked apart the Browns’ defense at home in Week 10 and looked like a completely different QB from the previous week. Jones completed 19-of-23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. For his efforts, the 23-year-old quarterback also scored 19.92 fantasy points.

Based on his performance on Sunday, it would not be a surprise to see Jones as one of the hottest names on the waiver wire. The former Alabama quarterback has played well in the last five games, completing 66% of his passes for 1,090 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jones and the rest of the Patriots will now have a quick turnaround and get prepared to play the Falcons later this week. The Falcons’ defense got lit up last week by the Cowboys and is allowing 21.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are one of those managers that has Matthew Stafford on your roster, Jones would be a nice pickup and solid starting option for Week 11.