Olamide Zaccheaus start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will need somebody to step up outside with the absence of Calvin Ridley, who is taking time away from football to focus on his mental health.

But who can it be? Nobody on the current roster is as dynamic as Ridley. Last week, Olamide Zaccheaus got more reps than he normally does, so he could be the guy who is slotted in until Ridley gets back. Does that mean fantasy managers should throw him into their lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus has never really made a massive impact throughout his three years in the NFL. Though he has been stuck behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley for most of it, so it’s understandably tough for a wideout to break through. In the weeks since Ridley has been gone, it’s been a bit of a mixed bag for the UVA grad. Against New Orleans two weeks ago he had just three catches, but two of them went for touchdowns.

But last week against Dallas he saw seven targets thrown his way, but only came down with two of them for 22 yards and no scores. The New England pass defense is one of the best in the NFL, ranking in at seventh in terms of fantasy points allowed to WRs. They’ve given up just nine passing touchdowns all season through the air to WRs and with the extra reps being so new for Zaccheaus, it’s unlikely he’ll have a big game against them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He should see more reps and an uptick in targets, so most of the time we would say start him. However, against a tough New England pass defense, he’ll probably only earn you a couple of points.

Sit him.