Russell Gage start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons welcome in the New England Patriots for a Thursday Night Football matchup this week.

While the Falcons look to bounce back from an ugly loss against Dallas, they’ll need a much better offensive performance to do so. The passing game will need to step up and so will WR Russell Gage. But how will Gage perform and should fantasy managers start him this week in their lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage has missed some time this season due to injury but has been back for the last four weeks. During that span, his production has been underwhelming, though. One week he played but he didn’t even get a target thrown his way. Though in the games before and after that outing he went for over 60 yards and scored a touchdown in one of those games.

Still, it’s important to note that those two games came against two bottom-five pass defenses in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to WRs, the Dolphins and Saints. This week he’ll be taking on a top-10 pass defense in New England. Outside of those two games, he doesn’t have a single performance of over 28 yards and has three games where he earned zero yards. Last week against Dallas he had three targets but hauled in none of them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s really no reason to have any sort of faith Gage will have another good game against a very good Pats pass defense.

Sit him.