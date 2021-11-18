Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Cordarrele Patterson is an absolute enigma to NFL defenses. He seems to play every position there is, from RB to OL, WR and even quarterback once in a while. He’s a fantasy goldmine because of how often he touches the football.

This week, he is dealing with an ankle injury that has left him limited in practice and a game-time decision for Thursday. If he is able to go, he’ll be facing good defense in the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. So should you keep riding Patterson and his high upside? Or should you change it up based on the matchup and his injury?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson is coming off probably his worst game of the season, with just 39 total yards and no scores. The ankle injury slowed him and led to only 15 total offense snaps, but also the entire Falcons team had a bad outing in their ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Can the Tennessee grad get back on track this week? If he’s able to play, there’s a good chance he can get back on track. It seems like every week he’s good for at least 100 total yards. He has seven total touchdowns on the year and leads the team in rushing yards with 303 and is second on the team in receiving yards with 473. His seven total scores also leads the team for any non-quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He’s coming off a tough week and is taking on a very good New England defense, but this guy is built to score fantasy points. If he’s active, start him and he’ll rarely let you down.