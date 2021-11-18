Mike Davis start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will welcome the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football this week for what is hopefully a more exciting game than last week’s TNF affair.

But if you don’t care about the outcome of the game, you probably care about how a few individuals perform for your fantasy roster. How should you play Falcons RB Mike Davis this week against a solid Pats run defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

The Atlanta ground game has left a lot to be desired this season. Davis has gotten the most carries on the team and has just 289 yards, which is a 3.3 yards per attempt average. He also only has one rushing touchdown on the season.

He’s solid out of the backfield as a pass-catcher though, with 115 yards and a score through the air. Still, he’s not going to break off a big play or anything for you, with his longest catch of the year at just 12 yards. He also only has one reception in the last two weeks, so his target share is trending in the wrong direction for fantasy managers.

It is worth noting that Cordarrelle Patterson is limited with an ankle injury and head coach Arthur Smith announced he is a game-time decision. He does more than just carry the ball, but if he is limited or unable to play, Davis sees a boost to his value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Falcons run game has been underwhelming as a whole this season and that should continue this week. If Patterson is inactive, Davis has some speculative value as a volume-based play.