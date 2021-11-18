Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons have a quick turnaround this week as they take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan used to be a stellar play for fantasy managers each week, but as he’s gotten older and the team around him less star-studded, he’s become an iffy fantasy player. But what should managers do with him this week on their roster? Start the Boston College grad or leave him on the bench?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan has been extremely inconsistent this season. Two weeks ago he threw for 343 yards, two scores and no interceptions. But this week, he tossed just nine completions for 117 yards and got intercepted twice. We know he has the ability for big games, but can he do it against Bill Bellicheck?

That’s doubtful. The Pats have the second-best defense in the NFL when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. New England is averaging just 13.8 fantasy points given up to the other team’s signal-caller. Plus, the game is on a Thursday night which doesn't exactly lend itself to intricate offensive game planning.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given his inconsistency, the opponent and quick turnaround time, this is an easy choice.

Sit him.