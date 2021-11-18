Damien Harris start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are expected to welcome back Damien Harris this week, but it may not be with fully open arms. Backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson had his breakout game and Harris is now going to have the added pressure of keeping his role if Stevenson plays well. Harris remains the team’s leading rusher with 133 attempts for 547 yards and seven touchdowns.

Neither running back is really featured in the passing game, but quarterback Mac Jones seems to be hitting his stride so if that happens to increase that just gives more of an upside to Harris if he can get the looks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

The Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons this week and this is going to be a great matchup for Harris to show that he still needs to be the lead back. They are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even if Stevenson is mixed in with the running back work, there should be enough here for Harris and Stevenson to have good outputs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris is worth a START this week.