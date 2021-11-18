Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Rhamondre Stevenson showed in Week 10 why he is going to be the running back of the future with the New England Patriots. With starting running back Damien Harris missing the game, Stevenson stepped up to the tune of 20 rushing attempts for 100 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, he has played in six games and he has 55 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns with an additional 111 yards on 11 receptions in the passing game.

Stevenson showed that he has value in this offense and it seems like the Patriots are going to be employing more of a 1a and a 1b in the future and this is only going to benefit Stevenson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

In Week 11, Stevenson and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. They are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Stevenson has over 100 yards combined between rushing and receiving in each of his last two games and he draws another great matchup this week. The upside is there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Stevenson this week.