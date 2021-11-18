 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kendrick Bourne ahead of the New England Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kendrick Bourne #84 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Ronnie Harrison #33 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne found his way into the end zone on Sunday as New England defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-7. Bourne will try to score a touchdown in back-to-back games on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bourne had four receptions in a game for the third time in four weeks on Sunday afternoon. The veteran receiver recorded four receptions (four targets) for 98 yards, a touchdown, and 43 rushing yards (20.10 fantasy points). In his last five games, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver is averaging 4.2 targets per game and has 16 receptions (21 targets) for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old wideout will now try to do some damage against an Atlanta secondary that struggled immensely Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons have allowed third-most touchdowns (13) and 25.1 points per game to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a WR3/FLEX option, then Bourne would be a good start candidate to begin Week 11.

