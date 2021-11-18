Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne found his way into the end zone on Sunday as New England defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-7. Bourne will try to score a touchdown in back-to-back games on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne had four receptions in a game for the third time in four weeks on Sunday afternoon. The veteran receiver recorded four receptions (four targets) for 98 yards, a touchdown, and 43 rushing yards (20.10 fantasy points). In his last five games, the 6-foot-1 wide receiver is averaging 4.2 targets per game and has 16 receptions (21 targets) for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The 26-year-old wideout will now try to do some damage against an Atlanta secondary that struggled immensely Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons have allowed third-most touchdowns (13) and 25.1 points per game to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a WR3/FLEX option, then Bourne would be a good start candidate to begin Week 11.