Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers scored his first-ever touchdown in Sunday’s 45-7 over the Cleveland Browns. Meyers will try to score two touchdowns in his career on Thursday night against Atlanta.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers finally found the end zone in Week 10 against the Browns on Sunday after 135 career receptions. The 25-year-old had four receptions (four targets) for 49 yards and a score. He also produced a season-high 10.90 fantasy points. Unlike Bourne, Meyers is not as explosive but has been a consistent factor in the Patriots’ offense.

The 25-year-old wideout is averaging five targets per game and has recorded 19 receptions (30 targets) for 181 yards in his last five games. He also produced at least 30 receiving yards in four out of the Patriots’ last five games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers is worth a FLEX start in Week 11 against a vulnerable Falcons’ defense on Thursday night.