Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor made minimal contributions from a stats perspective in the team’s 45-7 blowout victory over the Cleveland Brown on Sunday. The veteran has been relatively quiet in the passing game even as the Patriots have surged over the last month.

The team will have a quick turnaround this week and they match up with the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football. What are Agholor’s fantasy prospects for Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor caught just two of four targets for 21 yards in the team’s victory on Sunday. Through just over half a season, he’s only been good for about three receptions a contest and has just two touchdowns to his credit for the entire season. Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry have been more reliable fantasy options within the New England offense throughout the entire season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s a safe bet to sit Agholor for Sunday.