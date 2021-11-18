Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It finally happened, a tight end for the New England Patriots looks to have taken the starting position over just like we all wanted. Unfortunately, that tight end is Hunter Henry and not Jonnu Smith. Both of them were signed as free agents and they had been battling for supremacy this season.

Fantasy managers had to keep deciding between the two for who is going to get the usage and the hot hand, but it seems like that has been decided for us based on recent usage. In the Patriots Week 10 game, Henry had two touchdowns while Smith missed the game due to injury. He remains questionable for the team’s Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, but he is traveling with the team at least.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

The Falcons are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends in fantasy so this is a slightly below-average matchup. Smith has seen more than two targets just since in his last five games. His drop in usage doesn’t bode well for this matchup and he is going into it less than 100%. You would have to be in dire straits to have to rely on Smith this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Smith.