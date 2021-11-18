Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry played a helping hand in the team’s total destruction of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The playmaker had multiple scores as the team ran them out of Gillette Stadium in a 45-7 victory.

Henry has come up clutch for the Pats throughout the season and is currently rated the eighth-best tight end in fantasy. Can he keep this up on a short week when the team travels down south to face the Atlanta Falcons for Thursday Night Football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry caught four targets for 37 and two touchdowns in the blowout win on Sunday. He’s had a knack for finding the end zone this season and that brought him up to seven for the 2021 campaign. In fact, he’s scored a touchdown in six of the team’s last seven games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Keep riding Henry if you have him on your fantasy roster. It doesn’t appear that anyone can keep him out of the end zone, so start him on Thursday.