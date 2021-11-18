2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

Looking for a little help at wide receiver? Not to worry, we have a little cheat sheet for you here. This week, we’ve got two not-so-obvious players who should definitely be in your fantasy football lineups this week. Below that, we’ve got a couple more players who may look like enticing plays based on their recent games, but they should be avoided this week, mostly because of their matchups.

Wide receiver starts

Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Titans

You could probably get your card revoked for recommending someone from the Texans as a fantasy starter, but this is actually a great matchup for Cooks. No, really. Wide receivers are having plenty of success against Tennessee. Week after week, the Titans are letting opponents throw for a bundle of yardage—partly because they’re chasing points—and at least one opposing wideout has picked up 80 or more yards in a each of their last three games. Cooks is still getting deep, and making hay with the ball in hands.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys vs. Chiefs

I expect a shootout in this one, with lots of points to go around, and Gallup should be a big contributor to Dallas’ efforts. Last week, Gallup had three catches on five targets for 42 yards. Only two players had more targets, not bad for a guy who was playing his first game since Week 1.

Wide receiver sits

DeVonta Smith, Eagles vs. Saints

This is another one that’s going to get some raised eyebrows, especially after Smith’s racked up three touchdowns and 182 yards over his last two games. But he’s going to have a heavy dose of Marshon Lattimore in this one. The Saints limited AJ Brown to one catch on four targets for a meager 16 yards last week.

Corey Davis, Jets vs. Dolphins

First, it’s hard to know what the Jets’ offense is going to look like with Joe Flacco taking over. Sure, sure, Flacco was “elite” seven years ago, pretty much ancient history by NFL standards, but he’s not anymore ... how else does one fall to the status of emergency third option at QB for the New York Jets? The Jets! Second, and more importantly, Miami’s defense is playing pretty well right now, having won their last two and holding opponents to about 200 passing yards in those contests.