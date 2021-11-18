2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

Defenses and special teams are probably one of the position groups that fantasy managers switch in and out based on matchups and it won’t be any different this week. Here are some good defenses to start and some others to stay away from in Week 11 as you get ready to set your fantasy lineup.

D/ST Starts

It’s sort of a running joke among fantasy players that if there’s any defense that you have to start every week, it’s whichever team is playing the Jets. That holds true this weekend, as the ‘Fins head up to NJ to take on the Jets.

While the stats on the whole for Miami don’t look great, they’ve really turned it around defensively in the last few weeks. They’ve allowed just 19 points over the last two games, with one of them coming against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Even the previous week against the Buffalo Bills, they held their own for the first half before a second have explosion of points by Buffalo. The Jets will be starting Joe Flacco, who has been with the team for about two weeks, so the offense will likely be very simplified and easier for Miami to attack.

I mean if there’s ever a self explanatory matchup, it’s this one. Houston is the lowest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just about 14 points per game. In three of the last four weeks they’ve failed to even reach a double digit point total. Tennessee is a middle of the road defense, much stronger against the pass than the run. But still, even though Houston is a run-first team, they still aren’t particularly effective even when the ball is on the ground.

D/ST Sits

The Cowboys offense has continuously torched teams this season, with the most recent iteration a 43-3 thrashing against the Atlanta Falcons last week and are the top-scoring team in the NFL this season with 32 points per game. The Kansas City defense hasn’t been all that great this season, especially when taking on good offenses. They give up an average of 24 points per game, ranking 20th in the NFL. Their defense is also only scoring about 6 fantasy points per game as well, so this one could end up in the negative column if the Cowboys offense comes to play.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

The Bills offense has been on fire this season, scoring 31.1 points per game, which is the second most in the NFL. They’re coming off a huge 45 point performance to get back on track after their loss to Jacksonville two weeks ago.

The Indy defense is a solid group, but the Bills make life tough on fantasy defenses. Even if they don’t toss up a ton of points, they rarely turn the ball over and Josh Allen is tough to sack.