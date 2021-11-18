2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

With Week 11 of the NFL season kicking off on Thursday night, it is good time to start looking at your fantasy football lineup. In Week 10, we saw starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen all have great performances. But we also saw some under-the-radar guys make some plays and put themselves in the convo to be either starting or picked up off the waiver wire.

Below we’ll be taking a look at a couple of quarterbacks that you should in Week 11 and others that you might want to stay from.

Quarterback Starts

Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Texans

Tannehill will look to get Tennessee their seventh-straight win on Sunday afternoon at home against the lowly Houston Texans. Tannehill is coming off an efficient performance last week against the New Orleans Saints’ defense.

The veteran quarterback completed 70.4% of his passes for 213 yards, a touchdown, and added a rushing score. He also scored 18.6 fantasy points in Week 10 and it was the second consecutive week that he completed at 70% of his passes. He will now face the Texans, who are allowing 19.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Justin Fields, Bears vs. Ravens

If you are looking for a streamer at quarterback, look no further than rookie Justin Fields, who has a favorable matchup against the Ravens in Week 11. The dual-threat QB had one of his better games in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on MNF. Fields completed 58.6% of his passes for 291 yards (career-high), a touchdown, and an interception. He also added 45 rushing yards and scored 18.1 fantasy points.

The former Ohio State standout has scored at least 10 or more fantasy points in three out of his last four games. The Ravens’ defense, which has not looked the same without Marcus Peters, has allowed 18.9 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Quarterback Sits

Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Patriots

If you were thinking about potentially picking up Matt Ryan off the waiver wire for Week 11, then you should probably think about going with a different option. Ryan had a disastrous week against the Cowboys, where he completed a season-low 42.9% of his passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored 0.68 fantasy points, which was a far cry from his performance in Week 9 against the Saints.

Now he’ll get ready to face the Patriots’ defense, which is only allowing 13.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. New England is also tied for second in the NFL with 14 interceptions and ranked fourth in takeaways (17).

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Buccaneers

After spending last week on the bye, Giants third-year quarterback Daniel Jones now gets to go up against an angry Buccaneers team that lost to the Washington Football Team. Jones had a solid game at home against the Raiders a couple weeks ago, but he only scored 8.1 fantasy points. The Buccaneers have had their fair share of issues in the secondary, but their defensive line should be able to get pressure on Jones.