2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 11 fantasy football

Is your fantasy football lineup hurting for kicking help in Week 11? Are you concerned about the margins and looking for every advantage you can get as the season heads into its stretch run? Or are you just one of those types who refuses to roster the same kicker from week to week? If any or all of those things describe you, well then, welcome! Here’s some can’t-miss kicking advice to get you through the week.

Kicker Starts

Chase McLaughlin, Browns vs. Lions

Cleveland’s kicker probably isn’t on your fantasy radar because his weekly ups and downs mirror the Browns’ frustrating offense. However, they have a good matchup this week, and they might even get running back Nick Chubb back off the COVID list. Even if they don’t, the Browns should be able to score points and get into field goal range too, making McLaughlin a solid fill-in option this week.

Jason Sanders, Dolphins vs. Jets

Sanders booted three field goals in a game for the first time this season last week in Miami’s upset over the Ravens. The Jets should give him the chance to boot a few more, along with some PATs to sweeten the pot.

Kicker Sits

Jason Myers, Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Myers, hopefully, wasn’t on your fantasy radar anyway, but just in case you were considering Seattle’s kicker as a streamer or a fill-in this week, let me stop you right there. He’s only kicked multiple field goals in a single game this season. He didn’t even get the chance at an extra point last week against the Packers, and it’s only going to be worse this week against the Cardinals.

Greg Joseph, Vikings vs. Packers

Joseph is one of the highest-scoring kickers in fantasy football, but the Vikings are going to be overmatched this week against the Packers. Green Bay’s given up just six three-pointers to opposing legs this season, and kickers are averaging less than five fantasy points per game against the Packers.