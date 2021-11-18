Full list of Week 11 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Another week, another round of miserable straight-up picks. This has been a wild five or six weeks of NFL football that has left me at or below .500 more weeks than I’d like to count. Last week, I went 6-7-1 on straight up picks.

I’m using confidence levels for my straight up picks with four confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. Last week I went 2-2-1 on high, 2-2 on medium, 1-3 on low, and 1-0 on no. For the third straight week we saw some huge upsets. The Dolphins knocked off the Ravens, Washington stunned the Buccaneers, and the Lions forced a tie with the Steelers.

A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

High confidence

Browns over Lions

49ers over Jaguars

Titans over Texans

Bucs over Giants

Medium confidence

Patriots over Falcons

Panthers over Washington

Bills over Colts

Packers over Vikings

Ravens over Bears

Low confidence

Dolphins over Jets

Raiders over Bengals***

Cardinals over Seahawks

Chargers over Steelers

Cowboys over Chiefs***

No confidence

Saints over Eagles***

