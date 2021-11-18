Full list of Week 11 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Another week, another round of miserable straight-up picks. This has been a wild five or six weeks of NFL football that has left me at or below .500 more weeks than I’d like to count. Last week, I went 6-7-1 on straight up picks.
I’m using confidence levels for my straight up picks with four confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. Last week I went 2-2-1 on high, 2-2 on medium, 1-3 on low, and 1-0 on no. For the third straight week we saw some huge upsets. The Dolphins knocked off the Ravens, Washington stunned the Buccaneers, and the Lions forced a tie with the Steelers.
A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
High confidence
Browns over Lions
49ers over Jaguars
Titans over Texans
Bucs over Giants
Medium confidence
Patriots over Falcons
Panthers over Washington
Bills over Colts
Packers over Vikings
Ravens over Bears
Low confidence
Dolphins over Jets
Raiders over Bengals***
Cardinals over Seahawks
Chargers over Steelers
Cowboys over Chiefs***
No confidence
