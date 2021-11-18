NFL Survivor pool, Week 11: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

If you are reading this looking for NFL Survivor advice, there’s a good chance you’re one of only a handful of people left in your pool. For a third straight week, upsets cleaned out more Survivor pools.

Week 8 saw the Jets upset the Bengals and Week 9 saw the Jaguars beat the Bills, the Broncos beat the Cowboys, and the Titans beat the Rams. This past weekend, the Dolphins stunned the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Washington beat the Bucs, the 49ers beat the Rams, and the Lions finished in a tie with the Steelers. For that last one, some leagues knock you out with a tie and others do not. My league unfortunately knocked me out.

And so we’re back for Week 11 Survivor advice. You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Bucs over Giants

Titans over Texans

Both retain some value the rest of the way, but with most folks knocked out of their pools, it’s not the worst idea to use them now. The only concern for Titans-Texans is that it’s a divisional game, which can sometimes go haywire.

Best value picks

Browns over Lions

Cleveland is struggling but this is a game they absolutely have to have. Detroit nearly beat Pittsburgh, but the Steelers were short Ben Roethlisberger. This game might not be pretty, but the Browns should win. With little value the rest of the year, fire ‘em off now.

Trap pick

Patriots over Falcons

The Patriots are rolling so they could end up winning this game handily, but I don’t like a road game against an occasionally wily Falcons team.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.