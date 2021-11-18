 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RSM Classic

The second round of the 2021 RSM Classic tees off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Georgia this week for the 2021 RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in beautiful Sea Island, Georgia.

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III, and Sung Kang are amongst the early leaders, all tied at -2 so far. The courses here often don’t play particularly difficult, so look for plenty of low numbers to be on offer.

The second day of the tournament gets underway Friday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the RSM Classic on Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, you can watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the RSM Classic on Thursday. The featured groups on Friday are Harris English, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb in the morning, with Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, and Jason Day. For the afternoon groups, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Louis Oosthuizen will get shot-by-shot coverage, with Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann as well.

2021 RSM Classic, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
Seaside Course Seaside Course
9:30 AM Tee #10 Camilo Villegas Rory Sabbatini Doc Redman
9:30 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Kyle Stanley Jonas Blixt
9:40 AM Tee #10 Bill Haas Scott Stallings Peter Uihlein
9:40 AM Tee #1 Tom Hoge Talor Gooch Tyler McCumber
9:50 AM Tee #10 Lucas Glover Andrew Landry Chez Reavie
9:50 AM Tee #1 Kevin Kisner Harris English Robert Streb
10:00 AM Tee #10 Richy Werenski Adam Long Brandt Snedeker
10:00 AM Tee #1 Webb Simpson Justin Rose Jason Day
10:10 AM Tee #10 Vince Whaley Aaron Rai Chad Ramey
10:10 AM Tee #1 Dawie van der Walt Max McGreevy Carl Yuan
10:20 AM Tee #10 Taylor Moore Andrew Novak J.P. Griffin
10:20 AM Tee #1 Lee Hodges Curtis Thompson Kyle Wilshire
10:30 AM Tee #10 Chris Stroud Russell Henley Vaughn Taylor
10:30 AM Tee #1 Scott Piercy Luke List Anirban Lahiri
10:40 AM Tee #10 Danny Lee Nick Watney David Hearn
10:40 AM Tee #1 Jhonattan Vegas Mackenzie Hughes Kramer Hickok
10:50 AM Tee #10 Stewart Cink Charles Howell III Luke Donald
10:50 AM Tee #1 Hudson Swafford Sung Kang Patton Kizzire
11:00 AM Tee #10 Cam Davis Branden Grace Kevin Tway
11:00 AM Tee #1 Tyler Duncan Keith Mitchell Davis Love III
11:10 AM Tee #10 Adam Hadwin Brian Stuard D.J. Trahan
11:10 AM Tee #1 Ben Crane Brandon Wu Justin Lower
11:20 AM Tee #10 Sahith Theegala Dylan Wu Joshua Creel
11:20 AM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Paul Barjon Davis Thompson
11:30 AM Tee #10 Taylor Pendrith Ben Kohles Brett Drewitt
11:30 AM Tee #1 Seth Reeves Kurt Kitayama Ludvig Aberg
Other Course Other Course
9:30 AM Tee #10 Austin Cook Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder
9:30 AM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Brendan Steele Matthew NeSmith
9:40 AM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Denny McCarthy Matt Wallace
9:40 AM Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo J.J. Spaun Kelly Kraft
9:50 AM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Matt Kuchar Zach Johnson
9:50 AM Tee #1 Matt Jones Jim Herman Keegan Bradley
10:00 AM Tee #10 Lanto Griffin Nate Lashley Graeme McDowell
10:00 AM Tee #1 Seamus Power Brian Gay Dylan Frittelli
10:10 AM Tee #10 Roger Sloan Hank Lebioda Stephan Jaeger
10:10 AM Tee #1 Kevin Streelman Scott Gutschewski Joseph Bramlett
10:20 AM Tee #10 Cameron Young Jared Wolfe Kyle Westmoreland
10:20 AM Tee #1 Mito Pereira David Lipsky Mickey DeMorat
10:30 AM Tee #10 Chris Kirk Kiradech Aphibarnrat Doug Ghim
10:30 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati John Huh Brandon Hagy
10:40 AM Tee #10 Chesson Hadley Jonathan Byrd Henrik Norlander
10:40 AM Tee #1 Alex Noren Bronson Burgoon Wyndham Clark
10:50 AM Tee #10 Max Homa Louis Oosthuizen Scottie Scheffler
10:50 AM Tee #1 Brendon Todd J.T. Poston Jimmy Walker
11:00 AM Tee #10 Cameron Smith Adam Scott Joaquin Niemann
11:00 AM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Martin Trainer Brian Harman
11:10 AM Tee #10 Sebastián Muñoz Corey Conners William McGirt
11:10 AM Tee #1 Russell Knox Harry Higgs Sepp Straka
11:20 AM Tee #10 Davis Riley Matthias Schwab Austin Smotherman
11:20 AM Tee #1 Trey Mullinax Greyson Sigg Nick Hardy
11:30 AM Tee #10 Hayden Buckley David Skinns Kevin Yu
11:30 AM Tee #1 Michael Gligic Alex Smalley Callum Tarren

