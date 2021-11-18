Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RSM Classic

The PGA Tour is in Georgia this week for the 2021 RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in beautiful Sea Island, Georgia.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III, and Sung Kang are amongst the early leaders, all tied at -2 so far. The courses here often don’t play particularly difficult, so look for plenty of low numbers to be on offer.
The second day of the tournament gets underway Friday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the RSM Classic on Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, you can watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the RSM Classic on Thursday. The featured groups on Friday are Harris English, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb in the morning, with Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, and Jason Day. For the afternoon groups, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Louis Oosthuizen will get shot-by-shot coverage, with Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann as well.
2021 RSM Classic, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|Seaside Course
|Seaside Course
|9:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Camilo Villegas
|Rory Sabbatini
|Doc Redman
|9:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Kyle Stanley
|Jonas Blixt
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Scott Stallings
|Peter Uihlein
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Talor Gooch
|Tyler McCumber
|9:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Andrew Landry
|Chez Reavie
|9:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Kisner
|Harris English
|Robert Streb
|10:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Richy Werenski
|Adam Long
|Brandt Snedeker
|10:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Webb Simpson
|Justin Rose
|Jason Day
|10:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Vince Whaley
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|10:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Dawie van der Walt
|Max McGreevy
|Carl Yuan
|10:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Moore
|Andrew Novak
|J.P. Griffin
|10:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Lee Hodges
|Curtis Thompson
|Kyle Wilshire
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Stroud
|Russell Henley
|Vaughn Taylor
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Luke List
|Anirban Lahiri
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|Nick Watney
|David Hearn
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Kramer Hickok
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Stewart Cink
|Charles Howell III
|Luke Donald
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Hudson Swafford
|Sung Kang
|Patton Kizzire
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Branden Grace
|Kevin Tway
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Tyler Duncan
|Keith Mitchell
|Davis Love III
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Stuard
|D.J. Trahan
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Crane
|Brandon Wu
|Justin Lower
|11:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Dylan Wu
|Joshua Creel
|11:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Paul Barjon
|Davis Thompson
|11:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Ben Kohles
|Brett Drewitt
|11:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Kurt Kitayama
|Ludvig Aberg
|Other Course
|Other Course
|9:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Cook
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sam Ryder
|9:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Brendan Steele
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Denny McCarthy
|Matt Wallace
|9:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|J.J. Spaun
|Kelly Kraft
|9:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Matt Kuchar
|Zach Johnson
|9:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Jim Herman
|Keegan Bradley
|10:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Lanto Griffin
|Nate Lashley
|Graeme McDowell
|10:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Brian Gay
|Dylan Frittelli
|10:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Roger Sloan
|Hank Lebioda
|Stephan Jaeger
|10:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Scott Gutschewski
|Joseph Bramlett
|10:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Young
|Jared Wolfe
|Kyle Westmoreland
|10:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|David Lipsky
|Mickey DeMorat
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Chris Kirk
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Doug Ghim
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|John Huh
|Brandon Hagy
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Jonathan Byrd
|Henrik Norlander
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Alex Noren
|Bronson Burgoon
|Wyndham Clark
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Scottie Scheffler
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendon Todd
|J.T. Poston
|Jimmy Walker
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Smith
|Adam Scott
|Joaquin Niemann
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|Brian Harman
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Corey Conners
|William McGirt
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Harry Higgs
|Sepp Straka
|11:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Davis Riley
|Matthias Schwab
|Austin Smotherman
|11:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Greyson Sigg
|Nick Hardy
|11:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Hayden Buckley
|David Skinns
|Kevin Yu
|11:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Gligic
|Alex Smalley
|Callum Tarren