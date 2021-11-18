Full list of tee times for Round 2 of RSM Classic

The PGA Tour is in Georgia this week for the 2021 RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in beautiful Sea Island, Georgia.

Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III, and Sung Kang are amongst the early leaders, all tied at -2 so far. The courses here often don’t play particularly difficult, so look for plenty of low numbers to be on offer.

The second day of the tournament gets underway Friday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the RSM Classic on Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, you can watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the RSM Classic on Thursday. The featured groups on Friday are Harris English, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb in the morning, with Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, and Jason Day. For the afternoon groups, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Louis Oosthuizen will get shot-by-shot coverage, with Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann as well.