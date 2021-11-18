How to watch Louisville vs. Duke via live online stream

The Louisville Cardinals and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 12 at Wallace Wade Stadium and Durham, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Louisville needs just one more win to become bowl eligible, and oddsmakers say they have a great chance against a Duke team that has struggled to be competitive recently.

Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) closes out their season with their in-state rival Kentucky Wildcats next week, so the Cardinals have a much better shot at qualifying for a bowl game with a win on Thursday night behind a rushing attack that ranks No. 20 in yards per rush attempt against FBS opponents. Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC) remains winless in conference play and allowed at least 45 points in four consecutive games with an average deficit of 35.5 points over that span.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Louisville is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.