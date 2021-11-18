Best DFS lineup strategy for Patriots-Falcons on Thursday night

The New England Patriots travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are 7-point favorites. The Patriots and Mac Jones have shown they can hang with the big kids while the Falcons tread water at best.

Injuries

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots — Harris has been cleared of his concussion and will play Thursday night. Rhamondre Stevenson has played well enough to get a chunk of work as well, but Harris should remain the lead back.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots — Smith missed last week and is questionable to play on Thursday, but did travel with the team to Atlanta.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR, Falcons — Patterson is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman would get the work if Patterson sits.

Captain’s Chair

Mac Jones, QB, Patriots — $15,900

Jones has looked good this year and appears to be opening things up a bit as he grows more comfortable. He’s not a lock for fantasy production, but the Falcons rank 30th in pass defense DVOA while also allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots — $10,500

Henry has been a touchdown maven of late and the Patriots are limited in talent at receiver. Henry should remain a big part of the offense and is the most-likely receiver to score a touchdown, with upside for more.

Value Plays

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Falcons — $5,400

Zaccheaus and the Falcons receivers not named Kyle Pitts, haven’t done much, but Zaccheaus has three red zone targets and two touchdowns over the last two games.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots — $7,600

Bourne is priced higher than I’d like for value, but finding a strong option at wide receiver for the Patriots is tough, as they throw the ball to their running backs and tight ends while spreading the ball around to the wide receivers. Bourne is coming off a great game and he’s been the most productive receiver per target. I expect he’ll continue to see an uptick in work and has a great matchup tonight.