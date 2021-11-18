Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Thursday, November 18th

The college basketball slate for Thursday, November 18th will have four ranked teams in action, and we could be in for some intriguing early-season matchups throughout the day.

The most interesting game of the day will be when the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes head on the road to play the Xavier Musketeers in an in-state matchup that is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Buckeyes will get their toughest test of the season against a team that should expect to be part of the NCAA Tournament.

The Florida Gators entered the rankings at No. 24 and will host the Milwaukee Panthers, which have one of the top freshmen in the country with Patrick Baldwin Jr. as he decided to stay home and play for his father, who is the team’s head coach.

In the afternoon, the No. 22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies will get the eight-team Charleston Classic started against the Boise State Broncos. To close out the night, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks will host the Stony Brook Seawolves looking to improve to 3-0.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Thursday, November 18th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top-25 CBB schedule, November 18th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 2:00 PM #22 St. Bonaventure Boise State ESPN2 SBU -7 131.5 6:00 PM Milwaukee #24 Florida SEC+/ESPN+ UF -14 140.5 6:30 PM #19 Ohio State Xavier FS1 OSU -1.5 141.5 8:00 PM Stony Brook #3 Kansas BIG12|ESPN+ N/A N/A

