College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Thursday, November 18th

Thursday night’s college basketball slate features just four games that feature a ranked team but if you’re looking for an underdog to potentially steal a victory, there will be opportunities.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, November 18th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Xavier (+1.5)

Oddsmakers don’t think this would be a significant upset, but the Xavier Musketeers could certainly beat the No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Thursday night. Ohio State dropped in the rankings after they didn’t look great in wins over Akron and Niagara. After a blowout win over Bowling Green, the Buckeyes will get their first real test against Xavier, which is projected to be a part of the field of 68.

St. Bonaventure (+7) vs. Boise State

This game will begin the Charleston Classic on Thursday afternoon in a field that features eight programs. The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will enter the game ranked No. 22 in the country, but these early-season tournaments can be unpredictable. Boise State’s strength is on the defensive end of the floor, as the Broncos held their first two opponents under 60 points.

Milwaukee (+14) vs. Florida

What if I told you the best player on the floor plays for the Milwaukee Panthers in this matchup? Patrick Baldwin Jr. was one of the top-rated recruits in the country but chose to play at Milwaukee where his father is the head coach. He will give the No. 24 Florida Gators all they can handle as he had double-doubles in his first two college games, averaging 20 points and 10.5 rebounds early on.

