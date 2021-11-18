Patriots vs. Falcons game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

In case it somehow escaped your attention, the New England Patriots are on fire, winners of their last four games and making the Buffalo Bills sweat out the AFC East race. They’ll roll into Week 11 likely to make it five straight with a matchup against a faltering Atlanta Falcons team. The Patriots are 12-3 in Thursday night games under head coach Bill Belichick, and they’ve won their last six games against the Falcons, including Super Bowl LI. Kickoff is Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Patriots-Falcons matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Falcons Week 11 odds

Spread: Patriots -7

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots -280, Falcons +225

Our picks for Patriots vs. Falcons

Pick against the spread: Patriots -7

New England brushed aside predictions of a defensive affair last week against Cleveland and exploded for 45 points, almost as many as the Falcons surrendered to Dallas. Imagine what they can do against Atlanta ... again. The Falcons have failed to cover in four of their last five home games, and they’ve only covered three times this season. It’s hard to see this one turning into anything but a thrashing for Atlanta.

Over/under: Under 47 points

How are the Falcons going to score points? That’s our question for this one. It’s also worth pointing out that Atlanta’s last five Thursday games have all gone under the points total. Precedent and the Patriots defense are all you need to bet the under on this one.

Preferred player prop: Hunter Henry anytime touchdown (+120)

Henry has been on fire for the Patriots lately. He found the end zone twice last week against the Browns, his first multi-touchdown game of the season. He’s scored in six of his last seven games. The Falcons will be hard pressed to keep him from doing it again.

