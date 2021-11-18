Who to start and sit in Week 11 fantasy football for Patriots-Falcons on TNF

Tonight’s Thursday night game will pit the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are favored by 7-points and the Falcons could be without their star offensive player, Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson still has a chance to play, but he is a game-time decision.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

Jones hasn’t been a big fantasy contributor this season, but he continues to improve and this week he gets a great matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta ranks 30th in pass defense DVOA and 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

Harris could lose some work to Rhamondre Stevenson, but I also expect him to return to his lead back job now that he’s cleared concussion protocol. Harris remains the goal line back and another touchdown out of him is very much on the board this week.

Sit

Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

If Cordarrelle Patterson ends up not playing, we have to choose between Wayne Gallman and Mike Davis as the lead back. Gallman saw the most work behind Patterson last week, but coach Mike Smith also said they were resting guys in the blow out due to a quick turnaround game. The problem is, Davis hasn’t done much and Gallman looked decent last week. If you can, I’d stay away from both.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

With harris back, I expect Stevenson still gets work, but his margin for error isn’t nearly as wide as it was in Week 10. If you’re desperate for a flex play, then Stevenson is worth the risk, but I’d stay away if possible.