Jonnu Smith is active for Week 11 vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots announced Week 11 inactives and Jonnu Smith is officially active for their matchup against the Falcons. Smith was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited throughout the week in practice.

Smith being active definitely helps the Patriots in the running game as he’s a strong blocking tight end. Unfortunately for fantasy mangers, this means Smith might cut into Hunter Henry’s snap count. Both Patriots tight ends play evenly, but Henry is the better receiving tight end and the better fantasy player. Smith’s fantasy managers are likely now former Smith managers, as they’ve recognized his role in New England’s offense. Managers with Patriots running backs will be happy with this development in Smith’s playing status but Henry managers can expect some reduction in snaps. Henry is still going to get touches but Smith can take away some opportunities here and there.