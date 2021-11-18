Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Week 11 vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons announced Week 11 inactives and Cordarrelle Patterson is officially inactive for their matchup against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Patterson was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited throughout the week.

Patterson was a game-time decision after officially being deemed questionable to play, and he’s ultimately been ruled out of the contest. This is a big blow for Atlanta’s offense, which has unlocked Patterson’s versatility which so many other teams in the league failed to do. The running back has been getting good volume in the rushing and receiving game, making this designation tough for fantasy managers.

However, this is a bad matchup for the Falcons offense given how New England’s defense has played in the last four weeks. There’s a chance Patterson being inactive will allow managers deciding between two players to make the potentially better decision in a more favorable matchup.