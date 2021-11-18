Cordarrelle Patterson injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. The Falcons host the New England Patriots on Thursday night, and Patterson’s playing status will be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury. The good news is that he was able to practice this week, getting in work on a limited basis for all three days leading up to the game. On the other hand, reports earlier in the week cast doubt on Patterson’s availability, hence his status coming down to a game-time call by the coaching staff.

Patterson’s been electric this season. He’s racked up 473 receiving yards and 303 yards on the ground. He’s also scored seven times this season. If he can’t play, Mike Davis would likely get more work in his place, albeit without the high ceiling. The Falcons depth chart is already pretty thin, so losing Patterson would be a blow.